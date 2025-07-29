Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 730,632 Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 730,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.17% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,401,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after buying an additional 317,715 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,539,000.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CGGE opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $547.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

