Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

