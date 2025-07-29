Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,955,000 after purchasing an additional 714,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,949,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 674,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.