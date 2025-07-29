Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 187,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,683,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $216.32.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.