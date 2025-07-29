Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Procore Technologies worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $60,520.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,680,927.95. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,390 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,167 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,525. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,447 shares of company stock valued at $43,878,843. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PCOR opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.89. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Arete assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.