Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARM (ARM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARM (NASDAQ: ARM):

7/28/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – ARM was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

7/16/2025 – ARM was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2025 – ARM is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $147.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2025 – ARM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 219.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 4.19.

Get ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR alerts:

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. ARM’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.