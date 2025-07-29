Assetmark Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 940,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,538,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 796,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,778,000 after buying an additional 136,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,603,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 294,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after buying an additional 218,664 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,524,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Down 0.5%

HCI Group stock opened at $137.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.21. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HCI

HCI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.