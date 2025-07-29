Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,705. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.