Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

