Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $108.85.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,500 shares of company stock worth $70,053,885. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

