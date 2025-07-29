Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

