Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0%

DVY stock opened at $136.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.