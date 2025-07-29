Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 136.8% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in D.R. Horton by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

