Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

