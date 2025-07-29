Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 220.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,248,000 after buying an additional 545,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

