Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.