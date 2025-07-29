AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 60.3% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $536,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 36.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 59,135 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,393,806.39. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $370.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.25. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

