BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,002,472.28. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,352 shares of company stock valued at $55,486,962. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $1,117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,030.13 and a 200-day moving average of $977.80. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.