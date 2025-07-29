Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CELH opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

