TCW Group Inc. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $127,038,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $108,048,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $89,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.