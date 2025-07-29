LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $158,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

