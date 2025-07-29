Critical Contrast: Titan International (NYSE:TWI) vs. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) and AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Titan International pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. AGCO pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Titan International pays out -9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGCO pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AGCO has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. AGCO is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and AGCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International -0.83% -0.05% -0.02% AGCO -5.40% 10.60% 3.35%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.85 billion 0.33 -$5.56 million ($0.21) -45.24 AGCO $11.66 billion 0.70 -$424.80 million ($7.80) -14.11

This table compares Titan International and AGCO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Titan International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGCO. Titan International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan International and AGCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 0 3 0 3.00 AGCO 1 6 3 0 2.20

Titan International presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. AGCO has a consensus target price of $105.89, indicating a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Titan International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan International is more favorable than AGCO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of AGCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Titan International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of AGCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Titan International has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGCO has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, rock climbers, and turf applications, as well as specialty products and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and its distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses. The company also provides grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems; seed-processing systems; swine and poultry feed storage and delivery; ventilation and watering systems; and egg production systems and broiler production equipment. In addition, it offers round and rectangular balers, loader wagons, self-propelled windrowers, forage harvesters, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, the company provides implements, including disc harrows leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators that prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills for small grain seeding; planters and other planting equipment; and loaders. Additionally, it offers combines for harvesting grain crops, such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice; and application equipment, such as self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles, and related equipment for liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, and for after crops emerge from the ground, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. The company markets its products under the Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, Precision Planting, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

