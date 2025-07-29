OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) vs. NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Head-To-Head Survey

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of NextNRG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of NextNRG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextNRG and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNRG -59.56% N/A -180.71% OPAL Fuels -0.24% -1.84% 0.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNRG 0 0 0 1 4.00 OPAL Fuels 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextNRG and OPAL Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

NextNRG presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.67%. OPAL Fuels has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Given NextNRG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextNRG is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Volatility & Risk

NextNRG has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNRG and OPAL Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNRG $27.77 million 7.08 -$16.19 million ($6.67) -0.24 OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.44 $11.03 million $0.02 125.00

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than NextNRG. NextNRG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats NextNRG on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

