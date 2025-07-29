TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 145.6% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

