LPL Financial LLC Has $143.11 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,411 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $143,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

