TCW Group Inc. Sells 100,600 Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of LendingClub worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,050 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,318 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,529,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.44. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,611.50. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $355,110. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LendingClub

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.