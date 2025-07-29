TCW Group Inc. Buys 9,683 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WMB opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

