Analyzing Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cricut has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Cricut shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -39.90% -11.65% -8.00% Cricut 9.48% 14.27% 9.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 5 0 0 2.00 Cricut 2 1 0 0 1.33

SmartRent presently has a consensus price target of $1.77, suggesting a potential upside of 52.96%. Cricut has a consensus price target of $4.52, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Cricut.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $174.88 million 1.24 -$33.64 million ($0.34) -3.40 Cricut $712.54 million 1.53 $62.83 million $0.31 16.58

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cricut, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cricut beats SmartRent on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company's products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy family for personalization, organization, and customization; Cricut Explore family for cutting, writing, and scoring; Cricut Maker family for cutting, writing, scoring, and adding decorative effects to various materials, such as paper, vinyl, iron-on vinyl, pens, and others; and Cricut Venture for cutting, writing, and scoring large-format projects at professional speeds. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps comprising Cricut Joy App, Design Space, and other design apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

