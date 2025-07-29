LPL Financial LLC Has $169.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $169,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $148.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.47.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

