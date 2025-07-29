TCW Group Inc. Sells 19,799 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.73.

First Solar Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

