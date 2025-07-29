Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.56 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.97). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 215.30 ($2.88), with a volume of 37,787 shares trading hands.

Dialight Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 130.56. The firm has a market cap of £80.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Dialight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dialight

In other news, insider Mark Fryer acquired 13,751 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,938.95 ($26,638.54). Also, insider Stephen Blair bought 15,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £29,698.90 ($39,677.89). 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.