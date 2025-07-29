Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.29 and traded as high as C$28.01. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$27.93, with a volume of 20,301 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total transaction of C$110,040.00. 69.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

