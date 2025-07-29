B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $5.04. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 32,478 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOSC. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.