Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.90 and traded as low as C$12.33. Extendicare shares last traded at C$12.39, with a volume of 167,731 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Extendicare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.98.

Get Extendicare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXE

Extendicare Stock Down 0.6%

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.90.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.