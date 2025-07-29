BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.32. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 61,762 shares.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.