BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $9.32. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 61,762 shares.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

