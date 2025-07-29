Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$107.84 and traded as low as C$103.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$104.29, with a volume of 1,185,254 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.62.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total value of C$18,825,910.53. Also, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 12,950 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total transaction of C$1,450,853.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,599 shares of company stock valued at $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.