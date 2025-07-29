USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.52 and traded as low as $23.93. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 192,311 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.38.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.01%. The firm had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 308.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,976. This trade represents a 73.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,360,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 32.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,651,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,491,000 after buying an additional 1,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 82.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 1,296,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $13,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

