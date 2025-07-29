Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,037.29 ($13.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,011 ($13.51). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,011 ($13.51), with a volume of 90,895 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.38) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burford Capital
Burford Capital Trading Down 0.1%
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.
Featured Articles
