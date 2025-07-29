Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.96 Million Holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

HERD stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1618 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.