First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $89.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

