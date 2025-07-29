Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 71,273 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Kenvue by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Kenvue by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Kenvue Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Kenvue



Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

