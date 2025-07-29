First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,610 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 820.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,727 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2,124.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,406,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,366,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 470,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 692,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 359,856 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,181,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTHI stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

