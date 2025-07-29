Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 70,756 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPEF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,301,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 445,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,215,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

