Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

