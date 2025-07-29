Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $19.61 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,004,000 after purchasing an additional 252,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Down 1.5%

COR stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.