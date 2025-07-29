Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

