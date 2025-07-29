Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 82,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.