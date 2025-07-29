Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 530.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,067,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,163,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

