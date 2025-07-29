Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Novartis by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Novartis by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.83. The company has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

