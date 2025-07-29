Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

